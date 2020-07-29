Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz accused the media of “greatly downplaying” the violence of rioters in cities around the country to instead focus on and criticize President Donald Trump “tactics” in combating the violence, Wednesday.

“What’s really striking is that the overwhelming focus of the Trump-obsessed media is on the president’s tactics in combating urban violence to a point that it is almost reducing the violence itself to a footnote,” declared Kurtz on America’s Newsroom.

“Now, the dispatching of officers in camouflage over the objection of local officials, and the tactics that they use, is a legitimate story — and by the way, it’s a story that the self-described ‘law and order president’ wants out there — but yes, too many in the media are greatly downplaying what the rioters are doing,” he continued, noting, “Throwing bottles, aiming lasers, hurling fireworks, setting fires, and that should be at least equally part of the story.”

Kurtz went on to criticize the “very little focus in the media on how the mayors, who are mostly Democratic mayors in these cities, are handling protests that do appear to be out of control,” pointing to the Washington Post, which “referred to this the other day as the leaf blower wars, talking about the dads who use these devices to try to dispel the tear gas.”

“Now, the New York Times to its credit, says that some of the peaceful protesters actually are supporting the violent tactics by the rioters,” he said.

