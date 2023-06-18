Fox News’ Howard Kurtz Acknowledges the Network’s Biden-Bashing ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Chyron ‘Went Too Far’

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz admitted the network went “too far” with their chyron declaring President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

Kurtz addressed the chyron on Sunday during a MediaBuzz segment where he ran through several of the biggest news stories of the past week. After mentioning Pat Sajak’s retirement as the host of Wheel of Fortune, Kurtz gave an 18-second explainer about the controversial label.

Fox News briefly put up a banner that went too far on the day of Donald Trump’s arraignment, referring to President Biden. ‘Wannabe dictator speaks at White House after having his political rival arrested.’ Fox said in a statement the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.

The chyron aired last week when Fox News put up a split-screen between Biden’s speech from the White House and Trump’s speech from Bedminster. The chyron was in reference to Trump’s arraignment in federal court that day on 37 counts of alleged conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and violations of the Espionage Act.

The chyron shocked news watchers who saw it as an amplification of efforts by Trump and his allies to cast the charges against him as a Biden administration attempt to politically persecute his top Republican rival for the 2024 election. The network, in a statement the next day, said “The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed” — which was followed by the departure of the producer who aired it.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com