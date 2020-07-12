Fox News’ Howard Kurtz took time on Sunday to acknowledge the news that the network fired Tucker Carlson’s lead writer in light of his deeply offensive, unearthed comments.

The MediaBuzz host read out an internal memo Fox News sent out this weekend, confirming the resignation of Tucker Carlson Tonight’s top writer, Blake Neff. Kurtz noted that Neff parted ways with the network after CNN reported on a plethora of racist, sexist, bigoted comments he made online.

“What Neff posted anonymously over five years is very ugly stuff,” Kurtz said. He went on to note that Neff’s comments included racist jokes involving the N-word and homophobic slurs, among other offensive posts.

Kurtz also reiterated that Carlson will address the news on Monday night.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]