Howard Kurtz, the host of Fox News’ MediaBuzz, weighed in on his cable news rivals’ coverage of the guilty verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial on Thursday, tearing into MSNBC while offering faint praise for CNN.

Smollett, who was found guilty on five out of six counts of disorderly conduct for faking a hate crime against himself, has created additional controversy in the media as those who were quick to rush to his defense are now under scrutiny.

Kurtz was asked on America Reports, in light of the guilty verdict, whether or not those in the media that condemned the attack and defended Smollett should now apologize.

He responded, “Well at least [they] should address it and say, ‘Hey I was fooled. I didn’t know. I rushed to judgment.’ As opposed to the crickets.”

“For example, the original hoax, which everybody had to cover it initially. The Chicago police were investigating, we didn’t have contradictory information. It was a big story on MSNBC,” he continued.

Kurtz then added, “Last night between 7 p.m. and midnight, there was no mention, none, not a syllable, on any MSNBC show of this verdict. Nothing to see. Move right along.”

Kurtz was referring to ReidOut host Joy Reid, All In host Chris Hayes, The Rachel Maddow Show host Rachel Maddow, The Last Word host Lawrence O’Donnell as well as 11th Hour anchor Brian Williams, all of whom did not cover the Smollett verdict in the hours after it came in — a search of the media monitoring service Snapstream confirms.

Ari Melber did report the verdict as it happened live on his MSNBC show The Beat, and Smollett has since been mentioned on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Way Too Early before coverage of Bob Dole’s funeral dominated the airwaves.

Kurtz then gave CNN a more positive critique:

CNN’s Don Lemon, who was a friend of Smollett’s and had been texting with him after the supposed attack. He did cover it and he did to his credit say it would discourage actual victims from coming forward, but he should have disclosed his personal involvement.

Kurtz concluded, noting, “I think a whole lot of people have some explaining to do even if it’s to say I was wrong, here’s why. I am deeply disappointed I was lied to.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com