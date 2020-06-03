Fox News’ Laura Ingraham has teed off on James Mattis before, and Wednesday night she went off again on his new statement excoriating President Donald Trump.

In his statement, Mattis — among other things — calls out Trump’s “bizarre photo op” and says, “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

Ingraham said, “I am not surprised in the slightest that General Mattis said what he said. I think he’s still mad that Trump wanted to try topull troops out of the Middle East and that Trump asked NATO to pay up his dues. I don’t think he liked any of that and he’s never much liked Trump ever sense.”

Ret. Gen Robert Spalding defended Trump ands aid there’s a “disconnect” in D.C. from people in the bureaucracy who “have forgotten what America’s about, have forgotten the American people.”

Ingraham continued on:

“We were told there were all these weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and I was very, very supportive of going in and that war went on and on and on. I became less supportive of what it was doing to our country and our troops. The weapons of mass destruction — we have weapons that are being used on the street against our people, our economy, and the history of our country. And just our psyche, our national psyche. So for James Mattis to call Trump the problem, are you kidding me?! I mean, with all due respect to his amazing service to the country, I find it offensive. At this time in our history you attack the president who’s trying to bring order to the situation?”

You can watch baove, via Fox News.

