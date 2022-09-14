Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) dodged on Fox News when asked about signs that his fellow Republicans are struggling in certain places ahead of the 2022 midterms.

John Roberts and Sandra Smith spoke with Scott on Wednesday, and Roberts observed that Democrats have been “pretty darn effective” at using abortion rights and threats to democracy to counter Republicans’ criticisms for the state of the economy.

Scott dismissed those concerns by predicting “we are going to have a great year,” though Smith countered “the margin has been shrinking” for the Republicans’ probability of victory, and she asked if Democrats are winning the messaging battle.

Scott disputed this notion by referring again to polling data with favorable indications for Republicans and less optimistic signs for Democrats. When Roberts got to ask Scott another question, the Fox host remarked that “you were given a gift yesterday” with the latest inflation numbers, but then Senator Lindsey Graham rolled out a nationwide abortion ban proposal that his own party is trepidatious about.

“So after Republicans were saying all across the country — that what the Dobbs decision does is it simply throws the abortion issue back to the states and takes it out of the federal government hands — Lindsey Graham comes out and goes ‘Oh, we need a federal law here.'” Roberts said. “A lot of Republicans, and other people, have suggested he scored a goal on his own net with that.”

As Scott dug at Democrats for being “clearly focused on abortion,” Roberts countered “It’s very effective for them, Senator. They have outpaced the [Republicans] in registering women, particularly in the suburbs.”

Again, Scott walked past the subject matter in order to claim “We are actually heading in the right direction” in the polls while “Democrats don’t want to be seen with [Joe] Biden.”

“We are going to win in November,” he insisted. “There’ll be a lot of noise out there about how Republicans can’t win, but at the polls. We keep getting better week after week after week.”

Smith then brought up how Karoline Leavitt and Don Bolduc won their respective New Hampshire primaries, even as Democrats have been eager to run against those two. Scott continued to give a rosy outlook to the GOP and was called out for his “deferral” on whether he wants to see Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reinstated as majority leader.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com