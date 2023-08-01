‘Fox News Is Going to Have a Hard Time’: MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle Hammers Rival Network For Indictment Spin

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle railed against Fox News’ coverage of the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday and said the network would “have a hard time” keeping up its defense of Trump for very long.

Reacting to news of Trump’s indictment on four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Ruhle said:

When you think about what Donald Trump is doing right now, and his bid to be the next president, he’s not talking about gas prices, or health care, or the border. He is running because this presidential bid is so he can raise money for himself and keep himself out of jail. When you look at what he’s facing right now and when he’s out there on the podium talking about running again, he’s trying to save himself. That’s what this entire thing is about.

Ruhle told her MSNBC colleagues, “I watched Fox News for the last hour, so you did not have to, and you know what their lower third says? ‘Free speech has been indicted.’ And Jack Smith made it very, very clear. You wanna lie? You wanna tell stories? Go for it. That’s not what this is about. This is about trying to hurt the American people, keep them from voting, changing the outcome of an election.”

The MSNBC host concluded, “So Fox News is going to have a hard time keeping this banner and keeping this argument up for long, ’cause jack Smith is making it really clear. Tell your lies, it’s what Trump did.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

