Fox News’ Janice Dean Demands NY Assembly Impeach Cuomo: ‘They Continue to Stonewall’

Fox News’ Janice Dean — a fervent Andrew Cuomo critic — has demanded that the New York Assembly impeach the state’s Democratic Governor after an independent investigation found that he sexually harassed several current and former employees.

Dean joined Kayleigh McEnany and Emily Compagno on Tuesday’s Outnumbered after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her verdict during a live press conference.

“I have always said that I don’t care what brings him down, and to these strong women today, I stand with you, I am holding your hand in unity,” said Dean, whose in-laws died in nursing home facilities last year. “Brave, brave women that came forward. You know, it just shows you the power and abuse that this man thought he had, and he’s been doing it for years now.”

Dean noted that she has been fighting for justice for her husband’s parents since May 2020, as James also concluded that the governor was placing Covid-19 positive patients back into nursing homes and undercounting the pandemic death toll.

Dean also pointed to a report that claimed the governor was giving family members “VIP Covid tests” during a time that New York residents were in dire need of tests themselves.

McEnany, first decrying how her former boss Donald Trump was often compared negatively to Cuomo due to their responses to the coronavirus pandemic, asked Dean if she thinks the governor will step down following the investigation’s conclusion.

“I don’t think so. I think he’s going to be steadfast. I think it’s up to [Speaker] Carl Heastie and the Assembly in Albany to get their impeachment in line. They have enough to impeach this governor,” Dean said. “They’ve had enough for weeks and they continue to stonewall! Now is the time to get the impeachment going. And we need those lawmakers to stand up. They have been stonewalling, they have been weak.”

The Fox News meteorologist went on to predict that Assembly members have been waiting to hear from James, adding, “Well, you’ve got your proof, now’s the time to put it in writing.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com