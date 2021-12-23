Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro said on Thursday that she was “stunned” at the verdict for Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer, who was convicted of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright earlier this year during a traffic stop.

Calling into The Story with Martha MacCallum, Pirro said:

I must tell you, I was stunned at the verdict. It is a kind of verdict that, you know, none of us really expected, especially manslaughter in the first degree. This woman clearly didn’t intend to cause any harm to Daunte Wright. But we know what the law is and the law talks about recklessness and culpable negligence. She was negligent. There’s no question about it. But this case like a lot of cases, the shock that she displayed at the time right after she realized she shot him and even before when she says “taser, taser, taser” indicates that her mind is not really connecting with what she’s doing. I think in the four corners of a courtroom, when a jury looks at the difference between a taser and a real gun, they’re going to say, “How can she get the two mixed up?” So legally based on the law, the decision was correct based on the four corners of what was going on in that courtroom.

Potter faces a maximum 15 years in prison, though, in accordance with Minnesota law, could be released after serving two-thirds of her sentence and one-third of supervised release on good behavior.

