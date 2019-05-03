Fox News’ Jesse Watters Hits ‘Guys on CNN’ for Their Reporting on Facebook Bans; CNN Reporter Responds

Fox News’ Jesse Watters took a swipe today at reporters at other networks who have critically covered Facebook for keeping individuals like Alex Jones on their platforms.

Facebook this week banned individuals like Jones, Louis Farrakhan, and Milo Yiannopoulos, saying in a statement, “We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

On The Five today, as the hosts talked about Facebook’s move and whether it was the right decision, Watters said, “There’s also guys on CNN that spend their whole day calling Facebook and saying, ‘Can you ban this person? Can you please ban this person?'”

“It’s pretty pathetic,” he said, “if you work for a media company and you’re supposed to be all about free speech to spend your whole day on the phone trying to shut other people’s free speech down.”

When Juan Williams asked what he’s talking about, Watters pointed to “correspondents on multiple networks that call social media companies and try to get other people thrown off.”

He went on to say he doesn’t think Facebook should ban anyone.

Oliver Darcy, a CNN senior media reporter who last year did reporting on Facebook for continuing to give Jones a platform, offered this response:

What's pathetic is when people like @JesseBWatters go on television and misrepresent the reporting of others. https://t.co/GSa5iAAH2s — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 3, 2019

You can watch the segment above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com