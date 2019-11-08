As more testimony in the impeachment inquiry comes out, Fox News’ Jesse Watters said the process so far has been “boring.”

“This is about a transcript of the phone call a country no one cares about,” he said. “These are about transcripts from a deposition that we can’t watch on television. And what do the transcripts say? It’s from the undersecretary of affairs for energy policy at the EU? These aren’t household names, these aren’t heavy hitters, wake me up when the big dogs testify in public.”

Watters went on to say that “no one can find Ukraine on a map” and that not only is it a country no one cares about, but that this is “not a sexy scandal”:

“If you ask the American people anything about Ukraine, they don’t know a thing about it. Americans care about a few countries. They care about Saudi Arabia, they care about Israel, they care about Russia, China, and Mexico. That’s it. Ukraine doesn’t rise the level of a country that people care about. We are talking about a military aid package to a country that I guess needs help, but a lot of people don’t really care that much about. If you turn on television, you see a reporter standing in Congress saying someone was hearing something from someone else who was concerned about a military aid package. It’s absolutely not registering in the American people’s brain because it’s not a sexy scandal. Russia was sexy, there was intrigue, people had handcuffs on ’em, it was about an election. This has no intrigue whatsoever and the Democrats have failed to deliver any sort of convincing narrative.”

If this sounds familiar to you, Watters threw out a very similar argument in 2017 with respect to James Comey’s memos on his meetings with the president, arguing: 1) most Americans don’t know who people like Comey are, and 2) it’s a “boring scandal” with “no sex.”

