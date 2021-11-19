Fox News’ Jesse Watters Says Trump Had ‘The Most Honest Assessment’ of Kyle Rittenhouse Case

After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges Friday, Fox News’ Jesse Watters said the “most honest” assessment of the case came from former President Donald Trump

In the days after the unrest in Kenosha, the then-president was asked about whether he would “condemn the actions of vigilantes like Kyle Rittenhouse.”

“You saw the same tape as I saw and he was trying to get away from them I guess, it looks like, and he fell on then they very violently attacked him and it was something that we are looking at right now and it’s under investigation, but I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would’ve been killed. It’s under investigation,” Trump responded.

Watters told his Fox co-hosts Friday that Trump watched the video while President Joe Biden had not.

He went through what Trump said at the time and concluded, “That was the most honest assessment that we’ve heard from a politician, yet the media fact-checkers just Pinocchio-ed hell out of that statement and then that statement became a lie.”

“Where are the fact-checkers with Joe Biden?” Watters asked. “Are they going to say that Kyle Rittenhouse is not a white supremacist? They’ll never say that.”

He referred to the press, the prosecutors, and the politicians as “the axis of evil” (and not for the first time).

“They get together and they just create a tornado of lies and turmoil that rips through a city like a Kenosha, leaves death and destruction in its wake, and then everybody else is left to pick up the pieces.”

