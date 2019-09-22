Fox News’ John Roberts questioned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today on President Donald Trump‘s call with the president of Ukraine and whether he has any concerns about it — or whether he would if there was a quid pro quo attached.

Pompeo dismissed concerns about the call this morning on multiple Sunday shows, telling Roberts that if Biden “engaged in behavior that was inappropriate” or even “allowed something to take place in Ukraine which may have interfered in our elections in 2016, I do hope that we get to the bottom of that.”

Roberts noted the reporting that there was a quid pro quo attached, though subsequent reporting says there was no such explicit request, and asked, “Was there a quid pro quo? Was there a request to investigate Biden and/or his son? And was that linked to a promise of aid?”

Pompeo defended the president’s conversations as “100 percent appropriate, 100 percent lawful, and 100 percent ensuring that the American taxpayers were protected, that we put those resources to good use.”

“If there was a quid pro quo, would that be a problem?” Roberts asked.

“John, you’re asking me to provide legal analysis on a hypothetical on a report I haven’t seen. Come on,” Pompeo responded.

Roberts again asked, “I mean, if an American leader says to a foreign leader, ‘we will do this and it might have something to do with USA, in exchange for this,’ is that a problem?

“It’s the case we have foreign assistance that is evaluated against American objectives consistently,” Pompeo responded. “It’s my duty to protect America by making sure that when foreign assistance is provided to countries, that America benefit from that. And it’s completely appropriate to make sure that American taxpayer dollars are used appropriately.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com