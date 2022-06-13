Fox News’ Katie Pavlich Sidesteps Trump’s Big Lie, Says ‘There Are Actually Legitimate Questions’ About US Elections

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich sidestepped former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie that — as was shown in videos during Monday’s hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol — was repeatedly refuted by Trump’s own advisers.

During a break in the hearing, Pavlich said:

Well, just watching this hearing — I’ve been in Washington, DC, covering countless hearings on Capitol Hill for over a decade now. And watching this one-sided to show, quite literally show, that has been produced for television, play out, it’s really astonishing in terms of the norms that have been broken here, in terms of cross-examination, witnesses that are called by the minority. The minority party in this country is not represented in this hearing despite them representing almost half the people in this country who send them to Capitol Hill to represent them. The other thing I would say, if you take away what President Trump said about the election being stolen, but Rudy Giuliani was saying, there are actually legitimate questions that people have about the electoral process. You know, when votes are not finished counting, and they stop being counted in the middle of the night, they’re picked up early in the morning. When you do have, as Bill Barr mentioned, boxes coming in at different hours of the day, not being accounted for, those are legitimate questions that people have.

For example, said Pavlich, Florida “went through a number of different election reforms to make sure that people had confidence in their elections” following the 2000 election. “They weren’t suspicious of the process.”

Another example Pavlich gave was Georgia’s electoral reform in 2021 that led to “record turnout in that state in the most recent election.”

“So this idea that you’re not allowed to look at the way that certain things went down in any election, as Democrats have done historically, and ask questions about how the process can be cleaned up and advocate for election integrity, is something I think Democrats are missing, as well, today,” she said.

Allegations of voter fraud were indeed investigated. Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in testimony to the committee that after reviewing allegations of voter fraud, he determined they were “bullsh*t.” All of the Trump campaign’s legal challenges failed in court, sometimes by judges that were appointed by Trump.

Watch above, via Fox News.

