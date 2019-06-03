Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke says Donald Trump will see a strong turnout of international support today, even as the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom is expected to be marked by protest.

There were numerous anti-Trump demonstrations throughout Britain the last time he visited the country, and judging by reports on the public events being organized in London, it seems hundreds of thousands of Brits are prepared to show up against him this time as well. As Corke spoke to Fox & Friends about the upcoming events, Steve Doocy noted that some estimates suggest that “up to a quarter of a million people” will show up to protest.

“Do keep this in mind though, guys,” Corke responded. “A lot of those demonstrations will also include pro-Trump folks out there who – a great many of them – feel like is he similarly not getting his fair share in the media here.”

Corke is known to cover the White House in a favorable manner to Trump on a regular basis, and the president recently lauded him as a “real reporter” after Corke tossed him a question he approved during a gaggle at the White House.

