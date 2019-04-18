Fox News’ Laura Ingraham: The Left Owes Plenty of Apologies Tonight… Including to Fox News

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham opened her show tonight by saying Democrats, the media, and “the rabid NeverTrumpers” owe plenty of people an apology tonight, in response to the release of the Mueller report.

Firstly, she said they should apologize to President Donald Trump, teeing up clips ranging from Bill Maher calling Trump a traitor to Carl Bernstein saying this could be worse than Watergate.

Then she said the Trump family is owed an apology for all the speculation about the culpability of Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, etc.

Bill Barr certainly deserves one, she said, for the people blasting his character and credibility.

But then she mentioned herself, her network, and her colleagues in primetime:

“And to those who branded the primetime hosts on this network as state news for daring to tell the truth, not just our truth, but the truth? You owe us an apology.”

She showed clips of people on CNN and MSNBC knocking Fox News as the Trump “echo chamber.”

“No wonder they were so angry today,” Ingraham added, before concluding that most of all it’s “the American people” who are owed an apology.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

