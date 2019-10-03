Fox News Legal Analyst Throws Cold Water on Schiff Story: ‘This is So Typical’ of Trump

Fox News Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano continued to be the analytical outlier on the majority of Fox News opinion programming Thursday morning, as he threw cold water on the idea promoted by President Donald Trump and his political and media supporters that Rep. Adam Schiff had a nefarious hand in the crafting of the whistleblower complaint.

The segment was introduced by Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, who noted “new questions for House Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff about what he knew and when as new reports claim the whistleblower contacted his office actually a staff member with complaints about the president’s phone call before it was filed.”

Napolitano first noted that the issue with Schiff’s explanation was that he was imprecise in his language, saying “Congressman Schiff says that when he said we was referring to the intelligence committee. He was not referring to the staff of the intelligence committee.”

He followed “there is nothing wrong with a prosecutor interviewing witnesses. The problem with this is he should have been more specific. He should have acknowledged it. Because when he doesn’t he undermines his credibility.”

Doocy pointed out that “this helps Donald Trump because now he is going to say ‘look I told you they were in on this together,'” to which Napolitano laughed.

“This is so typical of him” the Fox News judicial analyst said, speaking of Trump. “He said Congressman Schiff helped write the complaint,” to which Doocy agreed “no evidence of that.”

Napolitano finished with “Correct. That’s just the president’s way of being critical of the whole process.”

