Fox News Legal Analysts Mock Jan. 6 Committee for Partisan Hearing: ‘More Like Messaging’ Than a ‘Real Investigation’

Fox News legal analysts Jonathan Turley and Andy McCarthy mocked on Monday the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Following Monday’s hearing, Fox News co-host Bill Hemmer asked Turley how the committee is “doing prosecuting the case.”

Turley replied he’s unsure and lamented the lack of objections among the committee members – seven of whom are Democrats and two of whom are Republicans, all appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

I’m not sure, because I’m not sure what the case is so far. I mean, you say this is laying foundation for what they said they would be proving, which is an attempted coup. That’s a tall order. But so far they seem to be trying to sort of create a persona non grata trial, to declare President Trump a horrible person, and they may not get much pushback by the end of the hearing. But I thought the most telling moment came at the end when the chairman said, “I’m going to introduce this video, unless there is an objection.” And that really put a pin on it. It’s like asking at a wedding, anyone who objects to this union, speak up. Nobody is really there to do it. And this is not the committee that you’re going to have suddenly have Liz Cheney say, “Wait, this seems unfair, maybe we need to look at other evidence being introduced, as well.” So it really brought an odd conclusion, because it sort of emphasize that there isn’t anyone to object.

McCarthy called the hearing “a tighter presentation” but an unfair process.

Well, it was a much tighter presentation today because it was centered around one theme, this whole idea to “Stop the Steal.” And what they’re trying to emphasize obviously is that, the point they want to make is that Trump must have known that there was nothing to this because everybody around him who was credible was telling him it was nonsense, and that there was nothing there. As I’ve said from the beginning, they’ve got a very good story to tell. The problem is they’ve set it up in a process that is not a fair process that’s aimed at getting to the truth and giving whatever contra arguments there are on their day in court. As a result, it’s more like messaging than it is like a real investigation. And if you had tried this in court, I could have been very impressive in court if they were no defense lawyers, you know? If you let the government put on its own case, own witnesses, own exhibits, and no cross-examination and no defense arguments, I would [have] been 1000-0.

Watch above, via Fox News.

