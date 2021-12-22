Fox News Legal Guest Completely Destroys Kim Potter’s Lawyer: ‘Failed Her Miserably’

Appearing on Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday, criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh slammed defense lawyer Earl Gray over his closing argument in the trial of Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright earlier this year.

Potter faces a count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter.

Eiglarsh said:

I thought this was a slam dunk for the defense. Her testimony was compelling. She made a mistake. She owned it. She was remorseful. And she was compelling on the witness stand. But I’ve got to say this and I don’t say it very proudly. I thought about it before I was going to say it on air and I’m going to say it right now: Her defense lawyer in closing argument failed her and failed her miserably. He didn’t argue the number one argument that I would make if I’m her defense lawyer. And that is while her behavior was negligent, it wasn’t culpably negligent. That’s what’s required to take it from a mere civil standard, you know, you did you something wrong, you’re negligent, to a criminal offense. He did not make that point to the jury and some of the other arguments he made were patently offensive, quite frankly.

In his closing argument, Gray said that Potter had the right to act the way she did.

“Did they prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she caused this death? No,” he said. “Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately.”

The jury is in its third day of deliberations, leading to speculation that the trial could result in a hung jury, which Eiglarsh also predicted, saying that he believes that there will be a retrial.

He even offered his services to Potter.

“I’m happy to go out to Minnesota and help her get the right closing arguments to win this case,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com