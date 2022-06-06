A liberal guest on Fox News called out Sean Duffy for ragging on President Joe Biden’s trips outside of the White House, while saying little about when former President Donald Trump did the same.

Duffy joined Harris Faulkner on Monday alongside liberal activist Jenna Arnold for a discussion on how much time Biden has spent outside of the White House since his presidency began. Harris noted that Biden was spotted at the beach in Delaware while his administration is facing criticism on numerous fronts, and the president, himself, is reportedly annoyed by his low approval ratings.

“Listen, with all these problems we face as a country, you want a president who will be engaged and try to take the bull by the horns and fix the problems that you face,” Duffy said. “When Joe Biden goes on vacation…I look at this and go, when Ronald Reagan went on vacation, he was riding horses, he had his chainsaw, he was clearing brush. George Bush was out riding horses on his ranch, and Joe Biden looks like an old fart going to the beach, almost like he’s in the nursing home who took a trip out to the water for a moment.”

Arnold responded to Duffy’s criticism of Biden’s trip by bringing up his predecessor’s numerous trips to his own properties.

“I’m so interested and curious as to why you skipped over Donald Trump’s 298 trips to Mar-a-Lago that cost taxpayers $3.4 million, and it all went back to his golf course,” said Arnold. Faulkner paused Arnold at that point to let Duffy respond, and he countered “yeah, he did take a lot of vacations, but he was working. I called him when he was on the golf course. Myself as a U.S. congressman.”

“Golfing isn’t working,” Arnold replied, even as Duffy continued to say “He was engaged the whole time. He was moving and shaking.”

Duffy concluded by arguing Trump achieved better end results for the American people, and the segment went on with Arnold and Faulkner engaging in a tense conversation over Biden’s economic performance.

Watch above, via Fox News.

