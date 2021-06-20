Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Tells Critics ‘Keep Trashing Me, I’ll Keep Telling the Truth’ — After Defending Jan. 6 Lies

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo promised on Sunday to “keep telling the truth” in an interview that featured her agreeing with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) that the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was not actually an armed insurrection.

Bartiromo’s diatribe against the “biggest lies” began after discussing the efficacy of vaccines at controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was looking at a research report from Morgan Stanley, and they’re estimating that Pfizer could earn $100 billion from vaccines. Okay? In the next five years, $100 billion from vaccines,” she said. “Now, I just have to point out had we had other treatments early on in the pandemic, that would have negated the opportunity to use emergency use authorization.”

Bartiromo then turned her attention to Johnson, and began listing what she views as lies mainstream media has pushed.

“Senator, this is just one of many lies. Let’s take a look at the biggest lie of all since the Democrats came up with this ridiculous, big lie about election integrity,” she said. “These are actually the biggest lies: the Russia hoax based on a made-up dossier to try to take down Trump, an impeachment of Trump with absolutely no crimes attached to it, the Hunter Biden laptop and all of his business deals and the money that he received from everybody from the former Moscow mayor’s wife to the Chinese companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party, the origins of Covid-19 — a lab leak — and the treatment and then, of course, there’s the armed insurrection.”

She continued, “Armed insurrection is what Nancy Pelosi keeps calling January 6th, Senator. How many guns were actually taken up on that day since she says it was armed?”

Johnson, who previously said the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were not an insurrection because protesters “stayed within the roped lines,” claimed that no guns were recovered on the Capitol’s grounds.

“Not one gun was recovered on the Capitol or the Capitol grounds, so that’s just one of the latest big lies,” he claimed.

Contrary to Johnson and Bartiromo’s comments, the Justice Department charged a protester on Thursday for bringing a “semi-automatic handgun” onto Capitol grounds. Additionally, over 130 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and employees — 40 of whom were charged with using a “deadly or dangerous” weapon.

Johnson then asserted that the media’s influence is “dangerous for our democracy.”

“We have to understand how dangerous this is for our democracy. Everybody’s concerned about Russian interference in the 2016 and 2020 election,” he said. “What the big media does is so much more influential and interfering in our electoral process than anything Russia or China could hope to accomplish, and they don’t admit it. They’ll never admit it.”

Bartiromo replied that she is proud of the work her team at Sunday Morning Futures has done.

“We have been telling every story, we’ve been on the right side of it for seven years going,” she said. “I’ve been trashed every day along the way. Keep trashing me, I’ll keep telling the truth.”

