There’s reporting out today that European Union nations are ready to block anyone from the United States from entering because, as the New York Times put it, “the United States has failed to control the scourge.”

Per the Times:

That prospect, which would lump American visitors in with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome, is a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States, which has more than 2.3 million cases and upward of 120,000 deaths, more than any other country… Despite the disruptions caused by such a ban, European officials involved in the talks said it was highly unlikely an exception would be made for the United States. They said that the criteria for creating the list of acceptable countries had been deliberately kept as scientific and nonpolitical as possible.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel spoke with Tucker Carlson Tuesday night and recalled criticisms from EU nations when President Donald Trump announced his travel ban a few months ago.

Bringing up the EU’s planned US travel ban, Siegel said, “Guess who is on the list? China. And the European union is calling our handling of the coronavirus a failure. Well, maybe it’s a failure because when we thought we had 1100 cases, we probably had over a million, or at least several hundred thousand by that point.”

“Now, you could make a case for this being public health on the part of the European Union. They are saying if you live in a state or region where there is less than 50 cases for 100,000 people, maybe then you could travel to the European Union, maybe then you can travel to Europe. Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, you’re in. New York, Texas, Arizona, California, you’re out.”

Siegel said this will have a “huge impact on our economy” and wondered if this had anything to do “with President Trump this week saying that foreign workers with visas are not allowed into the country.”

“Could this be retaliatory? Possibly. Could it be public health? Whatever it is, it’s not the tone they sounded back in March when they were horrified at our travel ban at a time when thousands and thousands of cases were coming here,” he concluded. “So I have a message for the European Union tonight. How about remembering what we did for you in the middle of the 20th century?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

