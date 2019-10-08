Fox News commentator Melissa Francis dinged NBC’s Chuck Todd for being “woefully ignorant” in his coverage of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal, an apparent response to the Meet the Press host calling pro-Trump arguments in the Ukraine scandal “Fox News conspiracy propaganda stuff.”

Francis made the comment while commenting on Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) announcement that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani will be invited to appear before his committee, which Francis noted that “there’s a lot of danger in there” given that “we’ve heard Rudy Giuliani testify quite a bit on television.” If he appears before the committee, Giuliani is expected to defend the president against claims of wrongdoing — related to his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he urged the world leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — and instead focus on government corruption in Ukraine to argue that Trump was merely trying to uncover real criminality.

“I don’t blame people like Chuck Todd on NBC for being woefully ignorant about finance and so many in the media out there say the whole [Biden] thing in Ukraine has been debunked — and they like to use that phrase,” Francis said. “Frankly, it’s just because they don’t know anything about finance or business, they could call their colleagues at CNBC or at Fox Business if they wanted to and know what has happened with this company.”

“Just [Hunter Biden] being on the board [of Ukraine gas company Burisma Holdings] — you don’t need more evidence to know to know that was wildly bizarre, inappropriate, has never happened in finance that somebody with no experience would be on the board and get that money when you have the C.E.O. under investigation,” she continued.

On Sunday, Todd invited on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who suggested that the whistleblower complaint filed after Trump’s Ukraine call and the controversy surrounding it are based in “a false accusations” and a part of Democrats’ plans to “sabotage” the current Republican administration.

“Why a Fox News conspiracy propaganda stuff is popping up on here, I have no idea,” replied Todd in a frustrated tone, adding, “Can we please answer the question I asked you instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you’re not criticizing him? I’m just trying to ask you a simple question of what made you wince. I’m asking a simple question about you clearly were upset that there was an implication military aid was being frozen because the president wanted an investigation.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

