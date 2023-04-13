Fox News Most Trusted and Most Watched Even After Dominion Revelations, Latest Poll Shows

Fox News Channel remains not just the most trusted among cable news networks but all of television news, and by a convincing plurality, despite scandals like the massive Dominion lawsuit against the ratings giant.

Fox News is the top on TV in the most recent YouGov data on news sources, with 41% saying that it is the channel they “most trust for news.” The network, which boasts the biggest audience in all of cable news, has long been found to be “most trusted” by pollsters.

That is close to double each of the second and third most trusted, ABC and CNN, which came in at 24% and 22% respectively, and more than twice that of MSNBC, at 18%.

The latest data from YouGov also shows that Fox News overall made a “positive” impression on more respondents (23%) than MSNBC (22%), but came in three points below CNN (26%).

Fox News is the most watched, with 39%, followed by ABC News at 33% and CNN at 30%. CBS was least watched with a low of just 4%.

Fox News is the subject of intense criticism across the rest of media, and the revelations made public as part of the Dominion lawsuit have been a major scandal in the world of news, given they showed the extent to which Fox hosts and executives embraced former President Donald Trump’s dubious election claims on air despite privately admitting those claims were false.

However, that has not had much impact on public opinion, according to the latest poll, and it has not affected the ratings, where Fox News continues to dominate.

For the week of April 3-9, Fox was the top cable network in total day and primetime, and continues to beat CNN and MSNBC in daily ratings in both total viewers and demo viewers.

Find all of YouGov’s trackers and opinion surveys here. The March 26th survey was not a commissioned study.

