Fox News’ Napolitano: Congress Needs Legit Purpose to Obtain Trump Financial Records, Not Just to ‘Torment Him’

Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano reacted this morning to President Donald Trump suing to block a congressional subpoena of an accounting firm to obtain his financial records.

Napolitano noted how the complaint asks the court to “second-guess Congress’ motivation and courts are reluctant to do that,” but added that Congress requires a “legitimate legislative purpose” here:

“They can’t just get them because he’s the president and because his predecessors have exposed this type of material about themselves. And they can’t just get them because they want to torment him. They have to have a legitimate purpose. So Congress will have to answer this complaint, establish a purpose––it doesn’t have to be a purpose directly out of the Constitution, it could be something tangentially related to what Congress does, that’ll probably suffice. But if they can’t show that purpose, then they’re going to lose, then the subpoena will be quashed.”

