Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano said Tuesday, in the midst of the Corey Lewandowski hearing, that Democrats aren’t helping matters with their mixed messaging on impeachment.

Napolitano said, “I don’t blame the White House, and I don’t blame the DOJ, for trying to frustrate the investigation of the president, because we don’t know what that investigation is.”

The Fox News analyst argued that if Congress officially decides to pursue impeachment, “there are no privileges [so] until they do that, they are going to get this resistance.”

But the fact that Democrats are “schizophrenic” on this is a problem for the House, Napolitano added. “[Trump] can and ought to resist a fishing opposition, but an impeachment inquiry, he may not resist, because Congress’ power Under the Constitution — that is absolute.”

Charles Payne said the Lewandowski hearing overall has been “explosive,” but remarked, “I don’t know what we got out of it.

Napolitano agreed they haven’t gotten anything out of it and said the committee should have brought in a professional cross-examiner.

