Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano said there was one pretty clear message from Robert Mueller: “The president can’t be indicted, otherwise we would’ve indicted him.”

Mueller made it clear — as was previously laid out in his final report — that if they were confident President Donald Trump had not committed a crime, they would have said so.

Napolitano said “that opens the door for the Democrats the pounce” because Mueller’s message was basically “We had evidence that he [Trump] committed a crime, but we couldn’t charge him because he’s the President of the United States.”

He said it’s “stronger than the language in his report” and doubled as a “parting shot” at Attorney General William Barr.

“This statement is 180 degrees from the 4-page statement Bill Barr issued at the time he first saw the report,” Napolitano added.

“Is it that bad?” Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked.

“I think so,” Napolitano said.

He even said there’s fodder for the Democrats when it comes to the “conspiracy side,” because “he didn’t say there was no conspiracy, he just said we were not able to establish it beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Napolitano called all this “hurtful to the president, hurtful to Bill Barr, fodder for the Democrats.”

He even went so far as to say the evidence Mueller laid out is “remarkably similar to the impeachment charges against Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

