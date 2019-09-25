Fox News’ Napolitano: Trump ‘Walking Into the Area of Bribery’ Is an Impeachable Offense

Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano threw some cold water on the Trump Ukraine call today, but he said the transcript doesn’t exactly help President Donald Trump, and in an online-only Judge Napolitano’s Chambers segment, argued that he’s committed an impeachable offense.

Napolitano said, “As most people know, it is a felony to ask for or to receive, to conspire and plan for, to attempt to acquire aid for a presidential campaign from a foreign government or foreign national.”

The transcript released by the White House to back up the president, he argued, is not good, summing up the key back and forth as “‘Why don’t you investigate Joe Biden‘s son?’ ‘What?’ ‘Yeah, the former vice president’s son was about to be prosecuted and the prosecutor was thrown off the case and you should look into it and you should talk to my lawyer Rudy Giuliani and our attorney general Bill Barr.'”

Napolitano then brought up the reporting about Trump’s orders to halt millions in aid to Ukraine:

“Why would the president be holding back on this $390 million package unless it was to see if the new president of Ukraine would comply with the president’s wishes? And those wishes were that the Ukrainian government would investigate the son of his principle adversary as he seeks reelection. That has caused the Democrats to commence their impeachment investigation. Why? Because when the president asks a foreign government, the head of a foreign government, to do something to help his campaign, when the president adds a condition to the receipt of foreign funds that Congress didn’t add, and when that condition benefits the president’s campaign and not American foreign policy, the president has arguably walked into the area of bribery, and that is an impeachable offense.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

