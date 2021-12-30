Fox News’ Nicole Saphier Predicts Omicron is ‘Gonna Be Over’ By End of January

Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier, a radiologist and the director of breast imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New Jersey, said on Thursday that she believes the Omicron variant will start to decline by the end of January and the virus will soon become endemic.

When asked by Fox News’ Anita Vogel when she thinks “Omicron will burn itself out across the country,” Saphier offered a very optimistic prognosis:

Well, South Africa and other countries that saw a sharp rise and then a quick decline. My birthday is towards the end of January. I’m gonna say January 26th. That’s when it’s gonna be over. I think that we’re seeing the rise right now from the holidays, but by mid-January, end of January you’ll start seeing the decline in cases and so I think it is a great way to celebrate my birthday. I think that will be the end and we will be able to move on. The virus will be becoming endemic. Get vaccinated and boosted if you’re high risk and let’s move on.

Saphier’s comments come as the U.S. hit new record highs this week of Covid-19 cases.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm warned viewers on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, just a few hours before Saphier’s comments, that a sharp spike in Covid-19 infections in the coming three to four weeks means “we’re going to have a hard time keeping everyday life operating.”

