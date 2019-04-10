Fox News’ Outnumbered Blows Up Over Barr’s Trump Campaign Spying Remarks: ‘That’s Not True!’

Outnumbered got heated on Wednesday when they discussed Attorney General William Barr remarks about investigating the counterintelligence probe of President Donald Trump‘s campaign.

The conversation gravitated around Barr telling the Senate Judiciary Committee he had concerns about the surveillance conducted into Trump’s 2016 campaign that he wanted to look into. Pete Hegseth called it the “2016 boomerang effect,” celebrating the idea that “a group of people with access to intelligence and power conspired potentially against the candidate because they preferred another candidate” are about to get investigated.

Marie Harf eventually got in by objecting to how the show didn’t give Barr proper context with the clip they aired of his remarks. She noted that the clip left out how Barr said his investigation would examine whether the investigation was “adequately predicated,” meaning he has yet to render judgment either way.

Melissa Francis acknowledged Harf’s point by running a more complete version of Barr’s comments. When Harf continued from there by remarking that Barr is going to try and answer questions about whether the counterintel was appropriate, things hit a high note as Hegseth interjected to say maybe Barr will find the opposite is true.

“You guys don’t know what they will find!” Harf retorted.

The panel continued from there by sparring about the origins of the investigation. Dagen McDowell proclaimed that Democrats “act that justice is served only if it is serves their own interests,” to which, Harf responded with “that’s not true! that’s not fair!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com