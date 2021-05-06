Fox News’ Own Medical Expert Subtweets Tucker Carlson Right After His Broadcast

Just after Tucker Carlson signed off on his widely denounced Wednesday night broadcast in which he floated wild speculation about the Covid-19 vaccines being potentially fatal, Fox News’ own medical expert seemed to deliver a rebuttal of sorts.

In a short thread on Twitter late Wednesday, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier subtweeted Carlson — who, less than an hour earlier, talked up the “apparent death rate from the coronavirus vaccines,” citing data from VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System).

Carlson framed his commentary as though he was merely asking questions about the vaccine. But in her tweet Wednesday night, the Fox News medical contributor — without naming Carlson or making reference to his broadcast — provided an answer.

“It’s intriguing the people who claim Covid deaths were overinflated from concomitant illness are the same people who are saying people dying after the vaccine are dying from the vaccine and not because we vaccinated the most elderly, frail, sick individuals with short life spans,” Saphier wrote — in a post notably retweeted by her Fox News colleague Guy Benson.

Saphier went on to flesh out her take — which neither cited Carlson or any other individual — in a brief thread:

As part of his Wednesday night comments, Carlson did state that: “Vaccines are not dangerous. That’s not a guess, we know that pretty conclusively from the official numbers. Every flu season, for example, we give influenza shots to more than 116 million Americans. Every year, a relatively small number of people seem to die after getting those shots.”

Nonetheless, Carlson has received industry-wide condemnation for his comments on Wednesday night. Speaking with Mediaite on Thursday, Dr. Pradheep J. Shanker — a radiologist who writes about health for the National Review, among other outlets — blasted Carlson’s segment as “ridiculous” because he did not “filter out which deaths were expected with or without the vaccine, and which deaths can be tied to the vaccine.”

“[H]is rhetoric and ignorance could lead to people getting sick,” Shanker said. “And that is horrible.”

