With the world’s first lickable and tastable television screen, the world can sample Fox News co-host Steve Doocy’s cooking.

The panel on the network’s Outnumbered figuratively stuck their tongue out over an invention by a professor in Japan that literally allows people to taste flavors of food shown on TV by licking the screen, creating what Reuters called “a multi-sensory viewing experience.” It’s called Taste the TV.

The segment, which was the last in Wednesday’s episode, started off with a clip from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory where kids taste fruits printed on wallpaper, as factory proprietor Wonka points out, “the strawberries taste like strawberries, the snozzberries taste like snozzberries.”

“We spent the whole show talking about Covid so I think the last thing that we should be doing in terms of health and safety is having everyone gather around the TV to lick it, one after the other,” said panelist and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren. “So that’s going to be a hard no from me.”

Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, a mother of nine children, remarked, “I have a hard enough time keeping the refrigerator handles disinfected my house. I don’t want to add the TV to that.

“I will say, I do love The Food Network,” she added, “and sometimes I’m watching, late at night, as I’m cleaning my kitchen and I really wish I could taste what they’re showing on the show. So, I’m conflicted.”

Panelist and Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg made a broader point.

“Just a reminder to the world that real food, and real alcohol, and real people and real lakes and real grass exist. We’re taking this virtual reality thing way too far,” he said. “Go out and experience the beauty of this creation. Quit licking screens.”

“That may be the best advice I’ve heard all day,” said co-host Kayleigh McEnany, who then asked if panelist and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway if she is “in” on the idea of having such a TV screen.

“Like Rachel, I also watch a lot of Food Network. I watch baking and cooking shows, so I’m kind of intrigued. But I’m terrified that they would actually roll it out on something like CNN,” said Hemingway.

