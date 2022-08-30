Fox News Panel Has No Answers for Trump’s Bizarre Demand He Be Declared Winner of 2020 Election: ‘President Biden Won’

A Fox News panel struggled to make sense of former President Donald Trump’s demand that he be declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

On Monday, Trump fired off a deranged missive calling on no one in particular to recognize him as the winner. Failing this, he said a new election should be held “immediately.”

“This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

Of course, that’s not how it works. The panel on Tuesday’s Special Report on Fox News said as much after the network had largely ignored Trump’s meltdown.

“All of us on this panel know that is not happening,” said guest host Shannon Bream, reacting to Trump’s post. “When the president says things like this, the former president, it gets a lot of eyeballs saying this is outrageous.”

Bream asked Mollie Hemingway for her reaction.

“There is no constitutional provision to rectify some of the things that we have since found out happened in the 2020 election,” Hemingway said. “At the same, time these types of things that do come out are very serious and they cannot be allowed to happen in the future.”

She referenced reports that the FBI alerted social media companies to potential Russian disinformation campaigns ahead of the 2020 election, such as the Hunter Biden laptop story, which turned out to be legitimate.

“I would add one thing to that,” Jeff Mason of Reuters chimed in. “What the former president’s comments were suggesting is that there is some kind of a way to have him reinstated and that’s not what our country is about. That’s not what the Constitution is about. Even if you have, as he clearly does, some grievances about some things that happened ahead of the 2020 election.”

Bream asked Ari Fleischer if Trump was just trying to gain attention.

“Because we are talking about it,” she said. “I think that President Trump knows that no one is going to throw President Biden out and hold a new election or reinstate him at this point.”

Fleischer replied that the remedy Trump is seeking “does not exist under our constitutional system.” He added that Trump’s only solution is to pull a Grover Cleveland by defeating the person who had defeated him four years prior.

“The only president ever to serve two nonconsecutive terms,” Fleischer noted of Cleveland, who beat Benjamin Harrison in the 1892 election after losing to him in 1888.

“The only thing I would add to that, though, is the Democrats won in 2020,” Mason said. “President Biden won.”

Watch above via Fox News.

