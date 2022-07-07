Fox News Panel Omits Mayra Flores’ Past Support for QAnon While Lambasting the NYTimes Labeling Her ‘Far-Right’

Fox News’ Outnumbered panel omitted Rep. Mayra Flores’ (R-TX) support for QAnon as it lamented an alleged double standard in New York Times coverage of her versus progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The Times profiled Flores, who won a special election last month and flipped a Democratic district, in a piece headlined “The Rise of the Far-Right Latina.” When Ocasio-Cortez won a surprise election in 2018 defeating a powerful incumbent, the New York Times ran an article headlined “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Emerges as a Political Star.”

“How do they know that Mayra Flores is far right? She doesn’t have a voting record. She won yesterday and she ran on a platform of saying she’s a daughter of an immigrant,” said Outnumbered co-host Carley Shimkus.

“She was born in Mexico, she’s the first Mexican-born congresswoman, she broke a glass ceiling, which usually the media loves spirit but for her it’s a very different story,” Shimkus concluded.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

