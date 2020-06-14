Fox News’ Howard Kurtz and his MediaBuzz panel Sunday called out President Donald Trump for his tweet sharing an unfounded conspiracy theory about Martin Gugino, the protester clearly seen in a viral video this past week pushed down by police.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?” the president said in a tweet that a lot of Republicans avoided answering questions about.

Gillian Turner called out Kayleigh McEnany’s defense of that tweet, asking “Why fan the flames? Why say something like that?”

“It was only harmful, not helpful to anybody,” she added.

Kurtz noted that Gugino is still in the hospital before saying he personally gets why Trump hits back at opponents, but “it’s hard for me to understand why he would do this.”

Guy Benson likened this conspiracy tweet to the Joe Scarborough murder conspiracy theory the president was recently pushing online.

“Even if you think this was an Antifa guy doing bad things with his phone or whatever, trying to scam the police, he was knocked over, he hit his head, and was bleeding on the street from his head and they callously walked past him, the officers did,” Benson continued. “And to try to turn that into some sort of nefarious thing or sinister thing on the victim’s behalf I think is preposterous and certainly beneath a President of the United States, peddling in that sort of nonsense.”

Turner also noted there’s no evidence showing he was Antifa in the first place.

Ray Suarez knocked McEnany’s spin as well and said this was clearly “not a win for the president” because “presidential prestige and credibility are a real thing and you don’t want fritter it away on something like this, some days I just can’t believe it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]