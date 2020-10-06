Fox News’ Dana Perino spoke with Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp on some new polling showing President Donald Trump losing among seniors.

The latest NBC/WSJ poll — which overall showed Joe Biden leading among 14 points — shows the former VP beating Trump among seniors 62 to 35. And a new CNN poll shows Biden leading among seniors 60 to 39.

Perino told Schlapp this looks like a trend and asked, “I know that the campaign has done a great job of registering new voters. Do you think that you have registered enough voters to cover yourselves for the seniors that you’re apparently losing?”

Schlapp said the Trump campaign will continue to court seniors and said “the problem is Joe Biden is lying” when he says Trump would cut Social Security.

Despite the disadvantage right now, Schlapp said, “I think we’re going to win the senior vote. Even in the state of Florida, we are leading in voter registration. I just feel that at the end of the day, the president’s record will be very clear that he is protecting seniors, protecting Social Security and their Medicare.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

