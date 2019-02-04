Fox News’ Pete Hegseth Praises Maroon 5, But Not For Their Music

While the rest of the country recovers from the Worst Super Bowl Ever, the gang at Fox & Friends found some silver linings in Maroon 5‘s much-derided halftime show, including frontman Adam Levine‘s yoga regimen and bravery in the face of calls to social conscience. But not the music.

On Monday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, the Curvy Couchers joined on-location co-host Brian Kilmeade for a Super Bowl LIII postmortem that was moderately brutal for Levine and his band.

Kilmeade described the Maroon 5 performance as a “very interesting rendition of music,” and added “I’m not sure if they rehearsed or not.”

Steve Doocy twisted the knife by asking “Remember the old days when the act for the Super Bowl would be a superstar?”

Kilmeade tried to defend Levine by saying that the singer “is a superstar,” but then added “He’s good on The Voice,” a show that features Levine judging other singers.

Ainsley Earhardt pointed out that Maroon 5 wasn’t the Super Bowl’s first choice. “They asked Rihanna first and she said no because of Colin Kaepernick,” she said.

She also praised Levine’s wardrobe, or lack thereof, by noting “He turns 40 next month and very involved in yoga, so I think he is, you know, proud of the body.”

Doocy then noted that “On the humorous blog The Onion, they said ‘Super Bowl marred by functioning sound system.'”

But it was co-host Pete Hegseth who found the most Fox & Friends silver lining, chiming in that while the performance “felt a little flat,” he thought Levine deserved credit because he “didn’t back down from the mob that told him don’t perform. Give him a little credit, too.”

Maroon 5, as well as other halftime performers, ignored widespread calls for them to skip the show in solidarity with Kaepernick, who is embroiled in legal action against the NFL for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the league. Kaepernick alleges he is being punished for protesting police brutality and racism by kneeling during the national anthem.

As if this segment wasn’t Fox & Friends-y enough, Kilmeade went on to explain that “They also had a drone light show, this is the first time ever, those were drones. I was there and I couldn’t figure out what was happening.”

Intel’s drone light show actually debuted at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Lady Gaga.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com