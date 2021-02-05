Say what you will about Rep. Matt Gaetz, he certainly knows how to set a trap for his Democratic rivals in Congress too undisciplined to keep from embarrassing themselves. At issue is Gaetz’s recent public request of the Judiciary Committee on which he sits to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before each meeting.

During the initial meeting of the committee of the current Congress, Gaetz welcomed new members, then suggested the daily ritual.

“It would be nice in the spirit of national unity and national pride, which I know we all aspire to do to a greater extent, that at the beginning of each meeting the chair, or one of the designees of the chair, would have the opportunity to lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance,” Gaetz said.

This was predictably shot down by Committee Chair, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who called the recitation “unnecessary.”

It wasn’t enough, however, for Democrats to publicly oppose the recitation of the pledge. According to audio exclusively obtained by The Daily Caller, many members openly mocked Gaetz’s request.

In a development that could have been scripted by conservative media gods, that audio was then played by Harris Faulkner, for her frequent guest Rep. Gaetz, who expressed a mixture of sadness and muted outrage that the Democrats would be so opposed to something as earnest as reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Gaetz went so far as to say he was “disturbed” that they would make fun of the patriotic ritual at a time of such partisan division.

In hindsight, it’s rather stunning how quickly the Democrats forgot how their patriotism was questioned over lapel flag pins, and they couldn’t resist making fun of the pledge with a microphone nearby. Then again, one of the mockers, Rep. Steve Cohen, thought it was a good idea to bring a bucket of chicken to a Judicial Committee hearing as a prop. So many it’s not so stunning?

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]