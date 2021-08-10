Fox News Reporter Confronts Chris Cuomo on Vacation After His Brother Says He’ll Resign: ‘Do You Believe the Women, Sir?’

Amid the scandal embroiling his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo is on vacation for what he said is a preplanned vacation. “Every year I take my birthday week off,” he said last week.

But the CNN host’s vacation isn’t going as peacefully as he probably hoped, as a reporter for FoxNews.com caught up with him on the day his brother announced he will resign as governor of New York.

Cuomo’s brother Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he will step down in two weeks after a report by the state attorney general concluded that he engaged in sexual harassment against 11 women. After the report was released on Tuesday of last week, the CNN host made no mention of it, though CNN did cover the scandal extensively elsewhere on the network.

According to a report in The New York Times, Chris advised his brother to resign.

In the video, the CNN host is seen walking from a pier toward his truck. For the most, Cuomo is reserved as he is peppered with questions.

“Have you spoken to your brother today, sir?” the Fox News employee asks.

“Yes,” Cuomo can be heard saying.

“Did you advise him to step down? Are you continuing to advise him? Do you think that’s an ethical conflict?”

“I think you got a job to do, and I’m lettin’ you do it,” says Cuomo.

“Thank you sir,” the reporter says. “Is your brother coming to East Hampton?”

“Yes,” Cuomo replies. “If you wait here, he’ll be here in five minutes.”

At one point the reporter also asks, “Do you believe the women, sir?”

The reporter proceeds to ask more questions, but Cuomo declines to answer, starts up his pickup truck, and drives away.

The primetime personality previously came under fire for participating in strategy sessions with his brother on how to handle the allegations against him. CNN President Jeff Zucker called his decision to do so “a mistake.” Cuomo was subsequently banned from engaging in such discussions, but not from speaking with his brother informally about the accusations.

Watch above via Fox News Digital.

