Fox News Reporter Kevin Corke Bizarrely Mocks Arizona Election Being Called For Katie Hobbs

Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke took on a mocking tone while reporting on the news that Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated Republican Kari Lake in their heated Arizona gubernatorial race.

Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Lake, had already been taking to Truth Social in the days following Election Day to cast doubt on Arizona’s elections, without providing proof of his accusations. State election officials have defended their methods and employees amid growing protests.

Corke was brought on Fox & Friends on Tuesday after Fox News called the race in Hobbs’ favor. The reporter noted a vote recount could occur if the final tallies between the two candidates ends up within a half a percentage point. Corke added this is a real possibility as the vote counts for the candidates are so close.

“The truth is some really want that gubernatorial race in Arizona to be over and done with,” Corke said. “We can all move on. But if the final tally ends up within a half a percentage point, we could actually see a recount, and that could happen.”

When describing Hobbs and her campaign, Corke fit in a dig at the Democrat, saying she “wouldn’t debate and some would even argue barely campaigned.”

“Katie Hobbs, who wouldn’t debate and some would even argue barely campaigned, still managed to have the ground game to draw over a million votes. Just enough apparently to beat Kari Lake,” he said skeptically.

Corke highlighted a generic tweet from Hobbs after her win in which she said, “democracy is worth the wait” and she’s “so honored and so proud” to serve as governor.

Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor. pic.twitter.com/O6ZFSHbIBe — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 15, 2022

“But if you believe that, I got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you,” Corke commented, before showing a tweet from Lake after Hobbs’ win was called. Lake claimed, “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

Arizonans know BS when they see it. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 15, 2022

