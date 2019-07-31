Fox News reporter Peter Doocy pulled his mic away from Julian Castro on Wednesday night as the former HUD secretary took shots at President Donald Trump after the CNN Democratic 2020 primary debate.

Doocy was in the spin room after CNN’s debate when he spotted Castro and tried to move through fellow reporters to get up closer. Doocy wasn’t able to get in a question, but he held out his mic while Castro elaborated on his back-and-forth with Joe Biden on immigration.

“I said that I learned from the lessons of the past,” Castro said. “We have to acknowledge of course that Trump has been so much worse on this issue…”

Whatever Castro was going to say next, Fox News viewers didn’t get to hear it since that’s when Doocy pulled the mic back and threw the feed to Shannon Bream.

Viewers did end up hearing some Trump bashing later on. Doocy interviewed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who said, “We have a misogynist in the White House. President Trump demeans and degrades women everyday — particularly women of color.”

