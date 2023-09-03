Fox News Reporter Trapped at Burning Man Sends Upbeat Video Message: ‘We’re Going to Get Through This’

Fox News’ Claudia Cowan kept up an air of optimism as she reported on the struggles Burning Man attendees face after heavy rains pummeled the festival.

The annual event out in the Nevada desert was brought to a grinding halt this year when storms wound up flooding the area, bogging down the event space in thick mud. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office reported that there was a death at the festival, and as Burning Man attendees try to flee the area, authorities have advised the thousands of trapped attendees to conserve resources while rescue efforts get underway.

Cowan was at the festival, and on Sunday, she sent a report in to Fox & Friends to talk about how the Burning Man attendees are trying to help each other through the crisis. She also pointed out how this lends itself to the community aspect of the Burning Man spirit.

The camps are hunkering down. We’re supporting each other, we’re making sure our neighbors have enough food and water and blankets. And we’re still finding fun, just a different kind of fun. It’s not so much art, cars and parties, but really connecting with each other, and that’s part of the Burner spirit too. So we’re going to get through this. It’s certainly a Burning Man to remember.

Fox’s Jackie Ibañez noted that more rain is forecasted for the area, which will be followed by sunshine tomorrow.

