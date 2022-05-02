Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas warned a Nicaraguan immigrant not to swim across the Rio Grande by telling him that his friend drowned in the river after his own attempt to swim across.

Llenas delivered a report from Eagle Pass, Texas on Monday where he aired footage of two migrants attempting to swim across the river to illegally enter the United States. One man was seen clinging to a cement pillar in the middle of the water; the other was clearly struggling to swim, and Llenas said that when he submerged completely, he never came back up for air.

Llenas aired footage of the surviving man who eventually let go of the pillar and was carried downstream by the current by the release of water from a nearby dam. When the man, who identified himself as LB Castro, managed to pull himself onto the foot of a bridge, Llenas spoke to him in Spanish and told him about the situation.

From Llenas’ narration:

I told him that help was on the way and I pleaded with him to hold tight. We shouted back and forth to one another. I said, ‘Please do not cross.’ He was contemplating making a swim for it and told me his name was LB Castro, 42 years old from Nicaragua. He said his friend, Nelson, was 38-years-old and knew how to swim. They had left home in December. We called Texas DPS, the National Guard called Border Patrol, which then called Mexican authorities. They eventually picked him up on an airboat, but you can tell he didn’t want to go. He didn’t want to go back to Mexico. His friend’s body Nelson floated down river with him. Mexican authorities came over and bagged the body and returned him to the Mexican side of the river.

Llenas went on to note that the incident follows the death of Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans, who drowned last week while trying to rescue 2 migrants who were struggling in the same area of the Rio Grande. Evans’ death has raised questions about why he wasn’t equipped with safety devices, and Llenas reported that the National Guard has been ordered not to perform any more water rescues.

