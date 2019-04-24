Fox News Reports Migrants Heading to Southern Border on a Freight Train Called ‘The Beast’

Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt reported Wednesday on the hundreds of migrants that have boarded a freight train — known as “The Beast” — in Mexico bound for the U.S. southern border.

“Several thousand Central American migrants” are in southern Mexico, Hunt told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, noting they are still around 1,000 miles from the border. He added that Associated Press reporters traveling with the migrants have pegged their numbers at 3,000.

According to USA Today, the freight train runs from Chiapas, in southern Mexico, north into the Gulf state of Veracruz. Known as in Spanish as “La Bestia,” the train is currently loaded with 300 to 400 migrants, per the report.

Hunt also delivered a fact-check of President Donald Trump, who has been fixated on the caravans, and claimed in a tweet Wednesday morning that more than 20,000 migrants were moving through Mexico.

“According to all the information we can find, Neil, that seems to be very much inflated,” Hunt said.

A very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico. It has been reduced in size by Mexico but is still coming. Mexico must apprehend the remainder or we will be forced to close that section of the Border & call up the Military. The Coyotes & Cartels have weapons! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com