Fox News Republican Guest Decries the ‘My Pillow-ization’ of the GOP: We’ve Attracted These ‘Cartoon Characters’

A Fox News Republican guest decried what he called the “My Pillow-ization” of the GOP – a reference to My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, a conspiratorial staunch Trump supporter.

During Thursday’s America’s Newsroom, co-host Bill Hemmer quoted former Bush adviser and network contributor Karl Rove’s opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday blaming former President Donald Trump for producing what Rove called “weak candidates.”

Former Republican National Committee Communications Director Doug Heye blasted Trump’s effect on the GOP, costing it a red wave in Tuesday night’s midterm elections:

We could go back to 2010 and 2012 where we saw a lot of these terrible first-time candidates that caused Senate races to fall by the wayside in Nevada, Delaware, Indiana, Missouri. And this is why Mitch McConnell was warning well in advance we have a candidate quality problem. But what we’ve is seen a real intensification of this problem from top to bottom. House and Senate candidates, secretary of state candidates and governors and the like. And it’s what I call the My Pillow-ization of the Republican Party, is we’ve attracted these more cartoon characters. And if somebody’s speaking at a rally with a president or a presidential candidate is best known as a pillow salesman, run to high heaven. Because you’re going to see more of these cartoon characters who are trying to make money off of the party, become Instagram influencers and celebrities more than they are about being serious legislators. There’s a reason Madison Cawthorn lost his primary in North Carolina. He telegraphed and said clearly “I’m not serious.”

