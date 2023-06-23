Fox News Runs Bizarre Chyron Claiming Obama Said ‘You’re Not Allowed to Criticize Me’

Friday’s Jesse Watters Primetime featured a strange chyron claiming that former President Barack Obama said people aren’t allowed to criticize him.

The show was guest-hosted by Pete Hegseth, who played clips of CNN’s Christiane Amanpour’s interview with Obama this week. At one point, Obama took a shot at Fox News.

“If you’re watching Fox News or following some right-wing radio host or getting Facebook feeds within that bubble, your reality is different than if you read the New York Times or watch your program,” the former president said. “And when people are getting such fundamentally different facts, or what they think to be facts and their world views so skewed in one direction or another, then it’s very hard for democracy to work.”

Hegseth then claimed that readers of the Times and viewers of CNN have not even heard about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and other issues.

“You would never know about Hunter’s laptop, the borders, Biden’s classified documents in Chinatown and in his garage,” he said.

Hegseth then made a leap to suggest Obama wants conservative and independent media outlets purged. As Hegseth spoke the chyron read:

OBAMA: YOU’RE NOT ALLOWED TO CRITICIZE ME

“I can see why Obama doesn’t want us around,” he continued. “He doesn’t want anyone looking into left-wing and Democrat dirt. No talk radio, certainly no independent journalists, no Fox News. If Obama gets rid of us, he could say anything he wants.”

Interestingly, in the same interview, Obama warned of efforts to “silence critics” and said those attempts are not “unique to one party.”

“It’s something that is right now most prominent in the Republican Party, but I don’t think it’s something that is unique to one party,” Obama said. “I think there is less tolerance for ideas that don’t suit us. And it’s sort of the habits of a free and open exchange of ideas, and the idea that we all agree to the rules of the game, and even if the outcomes aren’t always the ones we like, we still abide by those rules.”

These remarks went unmentioned in Hegseth’s segment.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com