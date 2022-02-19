Fox News Runs Fake Story About U.S. Ambassador to Germany Not Being Able to Identify Flag

Jesse Watters Primetime ran with a fake story involving the U.S. ambassador to Germany that actually drew two members of Congress into a Twitter spat on Friday.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) quote-tweeted a video of Ambassador Amy Gutmann at a meeting in Germany. It incorporates the theme music to Curb Your Enthusiasm and features overlaying text claiming she is being told to stand between the U.S. and German flags, but that “she doesn’t know which flag is the U.S. flag.”

The idea that Gutmann doesn’t know which flag is the U.S. one is obviously absurd. Nevertheless, Banks retweeted it anyway.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) seized upon the tweet and called out Banks, saying, “You can’t be a bigger ass than this guy.”

But Swalwell mistakenly said the video claimed Gutmann didn’t know which flag is the German flag. Again, the video stated Gutmann couldn’t identify the American flag, which, again, is absurd. Moreover, even if the claim had been that Gutmann couldn’t identify the German flag, that would be hard to believe considering that she is the U.S. ambassador to Germany, and also her father was born there.

Nevertheless, Jesse Watters ran with the story on his Fox News primetime show.

“America has a new ambassador to Germany,” he said. “Biden appointed her. Her name, Amy Gutmann. And she got to Berlin this week and she was asked to pose for a photo. She [was told], you know, go between the American and the German flags. She didn’t know. She didn’t know where the German flag was.”

Guest Carley Shimkus suggested that Gutmann couldn’t understand what was being asked of her.

“Willing to give her a little bit of a benefit of the doubt,” Shimkus said. “Maybe a thick German accent was being used, she didn’t know exactly what they were saying.”

Watters ended his week just as he started it: by spreading falsehoods.

On Monday, he falsely stated that Hillary Clinton hacked and spied on Donald Trump.

“Hillary broke into a presidential candidate’s computer server and a sitting president’s computer server, spying on them,” Watters claimed. “There, her hackers planted evidence, fabricated evidence connecting Trump to Russia, then fed that doctored material to the feds and the media.”

That is not true.

