Trump campaign adviser Harlan Hill will no longer be allowed on Fox News after tweeting during the vice presidential debate Wednesday night that Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is an “insufferable lying bitch.”

“Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying bitch. Sorry, it’s just true,” tweeted Hill, an Advisory Board Member on the Trump campaign and occasional guest on Fox News.

Hill followed up the tweet a few minutes later stating, “I didn’t think it was possible for someone to be less likable than Hillary Clinton, but here we are…”

Fox News told Mediaite on Thursday afternoon that they will no longer be booking Hill on the network.

“We have no intention of booking him as a guest on any of our platforms,” the network said in a statement.

Reached for comment on his ban from the network, Hill thanked Fox News for giving him a platform over the years.

“I appreciate my relationship with Fox News over the last 5 years. They have been very good to me and I will always appreciate the chance they gave me to build a platform,” Hill told Mediaite.

Hill who says that he doles out “commentary @FoxNews” in his Twitter bio, is not a contributor at the network, and has not appeared on Fox News this year. He has appeared a handful of times on Fox Business.

Asked by Mediaite if the tweet went too far, Hill stated, “I said what everyone is thinking… wow this is a miracle, someone less likable than Hillary Clinton!”

“I did it and I’d do it again,” he said. “Given the fact that Kamala Harris kept an innocent man on death row until the courts forced her hand, locked up 1000s of people for simple possession of marijuana and other minor charges, etc, I stand by the statement that she’s an insufferable power-hungry smug bitch.”

The last time Hill was in these pages, he was falling for a fake Antifa tweet. In 2017 he weighed a run for Senate against Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after receiving good news in an online Twitter poll.

