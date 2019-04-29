Fox News’ Sean Hannity Praises Bill Maher for Questioning Schiff: ‘He Got Something Right’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity threw a rare bit of praise at a liberal television personality on Friday, lauding HBO’s Bill Maher for getting “something” right.

Hannity was talking about the plot to take down President Donald Trump at the time.

“All of these bad, corrupt actors must be exposed,” Hannity began. “This cannot happen to future presidents. This abuse of power… There is no shortage of high-ranking government officials plotting to take down Donald Trump, [It is] clear Hillary Clinton rigged the election in her favor.”

“The Democratic Party is fast becoming — well, pretty much a laughingstock,” Hannity continued on. “Even HBO’s top liberal, Bill Maher, accusing the Congressman, the cowardly shiftless [Adam] Schiff, of stalking President Trump, which is a good description. Good for Bill Maher. He got something right.”

He showed the clip from Maher’s Friday show of the HBO host telling the House Intel Chair, regarding the Mueller report, “This was our big gun. Now it just looks like you’re stalking him.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

