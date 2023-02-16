Fox News Skewers Don Lemon Over ‘Patently Inappropriate’ Nikki Haley Comments, Call On Him to Apologize

Outnumbered joined in the widespread outrage over CNN’s Don Lemon calling Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley past her “prime” as a woman.

On Thursday, the Fox News talk show held a discussion on Lemon’s reaction to Haley suggesting that elderly American politicians should have to take a competency test. The CNN host declared “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime,” said women are only in their prime from their twenties until their forties, and he told co-host Poppy Harlow to “Google it” while defending his statement. Haley and others have responded to these remarks by calling it “sexist.”

After Harris Faulkner responded to Lemon’s comments with “oh my goodness,” Kayleigh McEnany took the wheel and asked “Why are you Googling that? That is creepy!”

“Margaret Thatcher became prime minister in her 50’s,” McEnany continued. “Nancy Pelosi — who I don’t particularly like, however it’s hard to argue she was not good at her job. She was excellent at her job keeping Dems together, she became speaker for the second time at 70. So what are you thinking, Don Lemon?”

Faulkner turned the tables on Lemon by wondering “when are men in their prime,” and George P. Bush called him out for “mansplaining.” Emily Compagno took shots at CNN’s ratings and Lemon’s “intellectual prowess,” then added that his comments were “deserving of an apology and deserving of, at least, admission of some type how patently inappropriate and uneducated that comment was.”

“There is not enough time on this show to combat his statement with the amount of women who have contributed to contributed to this society, to this world in such meaningful ways ‘past their prime,'” she said. “I can’t say the same for Don Lemon.”

Faulkner concluded the segment shortly after by saying she felt bad for Harlow and Kaitlan Collins putting up with Lemon in that moment.

Just minutes after this segment and after widespread negative reactions, Lemon tweeted his regrets for making an “inartful” comment.

Watch above via Fox News.

